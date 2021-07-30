(WHDH) — Several brands of dog food are being recalled due to potentially elevated levels of mold, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. is voluntarily recalling an array of products that were distributed in retail stores nationally because of toxins that can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

The recall includes the following products:

No adverse health effects related to these products have been reported, the FDA noted.

Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

