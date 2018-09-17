Several people injured when bus collides with truck in Florida

MIAMI (WHDH) - Several people were rushed to a hospital when a transit bus collided with a pickup truck and then slammed into a building Sunday in Florida.

Now, investigators are trying to piece together exactly what caused this serious crash.

“I’ve been coming here for 40 years every day, and now I can’t even look at it what do you think,” said Arstne Omega, owner of Omega’s Fashions.

An emotional business owner tried holding back tears as he tries to process what’s happened.

It’s been an entire day since a bus barreled into the building, and his business, at NW 2nd ave and NW 54th Street.

The bus was still wedged there.

Eight people on board, including the driver, were rushed to the hospital.

Police are saying a pick-up truck was also involved in the Sunday morning accident. Both of the passengers in the pick-up taken to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Some of the victims say it looked like the truck ran a red light before the collision happened.

The business owner says he doesn’t know when the bus will come out.

“They should be working on it and try to get it out because the bus cannot stay there forever,” Omega said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)