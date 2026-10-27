WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were pulled from the Charles River in Waltham on Tuesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police and Waltham Fire.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Waltham Fire officials said a person jumped off of Moody Street Bridge, plunging into the Charles River, and several other people then jumped in to help. The person who initially jumped in was pulled from the water with life-threatening injuries and transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Moody Street Bridge was closed for more than an hour while crews performed the rescues.

A woman who witnessed the incident said she also saw the man earlier in the day, and he was acting erratically.

“He was screaming out loud towards the water. I don’t know him or his his doctor, but it appeared like schizophrenia because you see that around here sometimes. But I left him alone and he wasn’t harming anybody, but earlier he had approached people and was very aggressive,” said Monique Schersanter, a witness.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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