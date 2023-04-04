ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to the Dexter Park School in Orange on Tuesday after several students ate gum that contained pepper, officials said in a letter to parents and caregivers that was shared by Orange police.

Officials said a student bought the gum online before offering it to other students during recess.

The gum caused digestive issues including burning in the esophagus and mouth for some students who ate it, according to officials. Others who touched the gum but didn’t eat it had eye and skin irritation.

“Appropriate action was taken to ensure the safety of our students,” officials said.

The situation remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officials continued, saying “appropriate disciplinary action” will be taken once the investigation is completed.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)