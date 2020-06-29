Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Cape Cod, islands

(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Dukes County and southwestern Barnstable County.

The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts are possible, in addition to tree and power line damage.

