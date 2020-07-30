MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Level 2 sex offender living in Marshfield will serve the remaining time of his 30-year prison sentence for the rape and abuse of a child after he violated a condition of his parole, police said.

Donald Roberts, 57, was paroled in November of 2019 from an Arkansas correctional facility.

He was given permission to move to 67 Edward Road in Marshfield to live with family under the supervision of the Massachusetts Parole Board.

Roberts was also ordered to register as a sex offender, which Marshfield police say he did upon his arrival to the Bay State.

Roberts’ parole consisted of several conditions and numerous in-home visits.

During a recent visit, officers located a notepad on Roberts’ bed that contained handwritten internet addresses and what appeared to be an email address, police said.

A further investigation allegedly determined that Robert had accessed the internet using his brother’s cellphone, violating the condition that prohibited him from using the internet.

An arrest warrant was issued and Roberts was taken into custody by state police parole officers and Marshfield police.

After a hearing, the State of Arkansas revoked Roberts’ parole and issued a warrant to extradite him back to Arkansas, where he will serve the remaining six year of his sentence, according to police.

Until that time, Roberts is being held at Cedar Junction in Walpole.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)