SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire are asking some residents to shelter in place as they search for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Police said they are searching for Daquahan Cromer, a 6-foot-2, Black male with short dreadlocks, wanted for being a Fugitive from Justice, an escape warrant from New Hampshire State Prison, and multiple felonies in Salem, New Hampshire.

Cromer was last seen in the area of Millville Street by Taylor Street wearing a white tank top and dark pants.

Residents who live in the area of Church Avenue, Route 28, and Granite Avenue are asked to shelter in place at this time.

Anyone who sees Cromer or any suspicious activity is asked to contact the Salem Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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