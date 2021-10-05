(WHDH) — A woman involved in a crash in Grandy, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon stole a vehicle with five children inside after the driver stopped to check on the crash victims, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Augusta Drive and Highway 158 around 12:40 p.m. learned that a man had stopped at the scene and exited his vehicle to check on the people involved when one of the drivers in the crash, identified as Markell Hancox, of Chesapeake, Virginia, jumped into the driver’s seat of his Suburban and stole it with his five children still inside, according to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

Hancox headed north on Caratoke Highway and pulled into the Hop Inn in Grandy, where she got out of the vehicle and ran, the sheriff’s office said.

She was quickly apprehended by deputies and the victim.

The children were extremely shaken but not harmed, the sheriff’s office said.

Hancox is facing five counts of second-degree kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

