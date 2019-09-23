Shocked family looking for answers after girl dies choking after Worcester school meal

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A family is looking for answers after the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl after she choked during a meal at a Worcester school.

The family of Marilyn Ofobi Korankyewaa says she choked on a carrot during snack time at the Belmont Community School earlier this month and later died.

They say witnesses told them Marilyn started coughing and ran to the bathroom as her friend got help. While 911 was called and Marilyn was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, Marilyn lost oxygen to the brain and passed away days later.

“I’m still asking questions … like … how can someone just pass away from eating carrots?” said Maggie Bota, Marilyn’s cousin.

Ken Asafo-Adjei, Marilyn’s uncle, said school workers attempted emergency aid, but wants to know more.

“We’re told they did [attempt aid]. As to how it was done … who did it … that’s questions we need answered,” Asafo-Adjei said.

Family members said Marilyn was smart and loved public speaking, even preaching at their church, and thought she would go far.

“I was even thinking the first female president of the land – unfortunately that couldn’t happen … my vision, my dream for her,” Asafo-Adjei said.

Bota broke down in tears thinking of her cousin.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. This could be my kids, going to school, eating and not coming home,” she said.

Now the family is turning to the city for answers. The school superintendent’s office said they would not comment out of respect for the family’s privacy but Mayor Joseph Petty said the city would provide more information.

“They’re looking for closure. I think they want to know what happened exactly – a timeline. We’ll do that,” Petty said.

“We just want to get to the bottom of it, so that it doesn’t repeat itself,” Asafo-Adjei said.

