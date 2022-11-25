CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police have issued a warning for local online shoppers to beware of package theft.

After two robberies in the Cambridgeport and Inman-Harrington neighborhoods were caught on surveillance footage, police are sharing the videos out of concern the crime is happening much more than is being reported. Police said the thefts being reported right away helped them to find and charge those responsible.

Some areas of concern were the Port area, with 34 incidents of theft reported, followed by CambridgePort with 30, and mid-Cambridge with 24.

Officials also offered a list of ways to ensure your purchases make it into the right hands.

Track your packages online

Have your packages delivered to work

Utilize store pickups or Hub lockers

Install a security camera

Police said they would also be increasing patrol in the listed areas, and asked that anyone who has had a package stolen would report it as soon as possible.

