Sister: Apologize for using brother’s death in RI gov’s race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The sister of a man killed in a 1989 car crash involving a Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate says one of his political rivals should publicly apologize for bringing up the crash in the campaign.

Robin Dubeau says Monday she wants independent candidate Joe Trillo to apologize for using Republican Allan Fung’s crash as a “political weapon.”

Dubeau’s brother, James Skipper, was killed after Fung lost consciousness while driving and struck Skipper as he changed a tire. Fung wasn’t prosecuted.

Trillo’s campaign didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. He called on Fung last week to open the sealed file of the crash.

Dubeau, who lives out of state, says Trillo should leave her brother alone and not use his death to advance himself, calling it “unacceptable,” ”ridiculous,” ”nasty” and “garbage.”