Six Flags New England to open when it is safe with new precautions in place

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England looks like a ghost town right now but they are being given the go-ahead to open under Governor Charlie Baker’s phased approach to reopen the state.

The park will be allowed to reopen under Phase 3 or 4 which is due to begin in early July though park officials said they will only do so when it is absolutely safe and with several new precautions in place to keep customers safe.

Park-goers can expect a new normal to get inside including making reservations online.

“And I will share with guests right now that right now our link is not open and ready for you to reserve. Even though I know at home you want to. Our time will come when we’re allowed to do that,” Communications Manager Jennifer McGrath said.

Before stepping foot in the park, customers will have to go through a screening process, where employees check temperatures and ask some questions.

The new restrictions do not just stop there.

“We are going to be absolutely sanitizing seats in regards to our attractions but we’re going to go above and beyond that. We’re going to utilize social distancing within our rides. Meaning empty rows. Spaces in between you and of course other families,” Mcgrath said.

As for the water park, the opening date remains up in the air.

“In regards to water parks here at Six Flags New England we are waiting for our state and local municipalities to provide us extra guidance. Before we discuss the intention of opening our water park first thing,” McGrath explained.

Baker said Phase 3 could be pushed back if the number of coronavirus cases spikes in the state.

“When it comes to opening Six Flags New England, we’re going to do it when the time is right,” McGrath said. “Right now in regards to a Phase 3 or Phase 4 that could be an option. But we are waiting for those in regards to local, regional, town leadership where we could open successfully.”

