Skeletal remains found in Waltham believed to be missing elderly woman

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say skeletal remains that were found Wednesday in a wooded area in Waltham are likely those of a missing elderly woman.

The remains were discovered around 12 p.m. off Lexington Street.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says investigators believe the remains are that of Sara LaRoche, who was reported missing in the area in May of last year.

Massachusetts State Police and the state’s chief medical examiner are assisting with an investigation.

Officials say no foul play is suspected in this incident.

