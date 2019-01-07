Slippery morning commute expected Tuesday as snow showers move through

BOSTON (WHDH) - The morning commute on Tuesday could be a slippery one for many Bay Staters due to an approaching system that could drop up to an inch of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Hampden, Hampshire, and Berkshire counties.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parts of western and central Massachusetts could see an inch of snow. A coating is expected in Boston and points along the North Shore.

“Not looking at much accumulation but plan on slippery road conditions Tuesday morning,” Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said.

Snow showers will likely start after 3 AM in Worcester County and closer to 5 AM in Boston. Not looking at much accumulation but plan on slippery road conditions Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/j7Ej4SjhEr — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) January 7, 2019

As temperatures climb into the 40s, snow is expected to change over to rain. The wet weather will linger through Wednesday afternoon.

Partly cloudy and breezy conditions are expected on Thursday with temperatures in the low 30s.

Temperatures will dip back down into the low 20s on Friday.

