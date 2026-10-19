BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Orange Line riders should notice a faster commute beginning Monday morning.

Slow zones have been eliminated, meaning trains can travel up to their intended maximum speed of 55 miles an hour.

The speed increase is between North Station and Assembly Square in both directions.

Recently completed track improvements on that section of the line will allow trains to safely travel at the higher speeds.

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