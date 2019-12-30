Slush, snow lead to slippery roads in northwest Mass.

Areas north and west of I-495 are dealing with slippery conditions on the roads as an icy storm makes its way through Massachusetts.

Officials said 750 state highway crews are treating and clearing the roads west and north of Boston. Most drivers said it was best to go slow and easy.

“Everything is ice,” said Marisol Dittami. “The roads are not very good, but once you hit the highway … it’s at least better.”

Police responded to numerous spinouts on Route 2 and more snow and slush were present in western Massachusetts. Power outages were reported in Berkshire County as well.

On Route 3 in Tyngsborough, a dashboard camera caught the scary moment a white BMW spun out all the way across the three-lane highway before coming to a stop against the far side guard rail.

In Westminster, the wintery mix downed tree limbs which in turn took out power lines and blocked roadways.

An ice storm warning is in effect for much of western Massachusetts including parts of Worcester County until Tuesday morning.

The messy conditions are likely to improve throughout Tuesday.

