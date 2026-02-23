The snow is falling fast and furious across Massachusetts Monday, with some communities preparing for more than two feet before the end of the day.
Here’s a look at some recent snow reports from across the region as of 11 a.m.:
Swansea, 24 inches
New Bedford, 24 inches
Somerset, 23 inches
Rochester, 19 inches
Berkley, 17 inches
Freetown, 15 inches
Dighton, 14 inches
Sandwich, 12 inches
Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.
(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)