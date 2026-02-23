The snow is falling fast and furious across Massachusetts Monday, with some communities preparing for more than two feet before the end of the day.

Here’s a look at some recent snow reports from across the region as of 11 a.m.:

Swansea, 24 inches

New Bedford, 24 inches

Somerset, 23 inches

Rochester, 19 inches

Berkley, 17 inches

Freetown, 15 inches

Dighton, 14 inches

Sandwich, 12 inches

