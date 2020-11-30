Solve It 7: Dress Dispute

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - When you have a teenage daughter, you want to help her find the perfect prom dress. Lori Shisler and her daughter, Samantha, got lucky when they walked into a New Bedford boutique back in March.

“My daughter put it on a dress and that was it,” says Lori. “That’s what she wanted, so I paid for the dress.”

The Hanover mom used her credit card and paid $456 for her daughter’s dress. The boutique held onto it until the two could come back.

“We intended on going back within two weeks and have our basic fitting done,” Lori says.

But that didn’t happen. Days after the purchase, the pandemic forced the boutique and stores all across the commonwealth to close.

“I had no concerns at this point,” says Lori. “We still had plenty of time. Her prom wasn’t ’til the end of May.”

But COVID-19 continued to spread and Samantha’s prom was cancelled.

“Her senior year just was not the greatest year,” says Lori.

When the boutique re-opened this summer, Lori called about getting her money back. After some back and forth, the boutique refunded Lori’s credit card, but when she received her statement, the $456 balance was still there.

“No one knows how to remove it,” she says. Concern was mounting, especially because the credit card statement said Lori would start owing the balance, plus interest, by the end of October.

Lori knew she needed help, so she contacted Solve It 7.

We contacted the credit card company. A representative told us they would call Lori directly and clear up the billing confusion.

“They found out exactly what was going on,” Lori says.

Lori had received a provisional credit on her account when she first disputed the charge. Once the refund was finalized, that credit had gone toward other purchases she made on the card. The company apologized for the miscommunication and the delay in getting this dress dispute resolved.

“Solve It 7 solved it!” Lori says. “Or I’d still be waiting for someone to call me back…it’s a huge relief. Thank you.”

