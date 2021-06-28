(WHDH) — As more people get vaccinated against COVID, many are traveling again.

So, Barbara Mitchell booked a flight to Florida for some fun in the sun.

“We never went to Miami so it was something to get away,” she said.

But when it was time to fly home she was grounded by bad weather.

She said, “the day of the return home, we got to the airport to find out that our flight had been canceled. The next flight out wasn’t going to be until 3 days later.”

Not wanting to with 3 days, Barbara booked a flight on a different airline.

A representative from the original airline told her they would reimburse her the $400 she’d spend on the delayed flight.

“They told me they’d put the money back on my card in 5 days,” Barbara said.

But weeks went by and the money never showed up.

So Barbara called Solve It 7.

We reached out to the airline and in less than 24 hours Barbara landed her refund!

“They immediately put my money back on my card; thank you so much for helping me, thank you so much,” Barbara said.

