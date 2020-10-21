Solve It 7: Toll Pass Troubles

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dave Van Dam cherishes his memories of his sister.

“My sister and I were always close,” says the Swampscott resident.

Dave and his sister, Lori, were best friends growing up. It’s a relationship that continued into adulthood.

“Whether I had a party here or she’d have a function or we’d go to a sporting event, we did a lot together,” Dave says.

Dave was there for Lori through tough times, like when she was diagnosed with colon cancer.

“She identified that she was going to do the best she could to fight it,” says Dave. “And that’s what she did.”

After a brave battle, Lori passed away in May. Dave and his family were devastated, but also felt a sense of comfort.

“I feel like it’s over,” Dave says. “She can be at peace and that’s important.”

Dave helped his parents get Lori’s affairs in order: closing her bank accounts, cancelling her credit cards and selling her car. He also cleaned out her car and took her EZ Pass out to return it to the Department of Transportation. Dave followed the steps to return Lori’s EZ Pass and a few weeks later he called to check on the status of her account. That’s when he got a surprise.

“They told me they couldn’t give me any information,” Dave says.

Surprised, Dave told the representative Lori had passed away and he was just trying to make sure her account was closed. The rep told Dave since it wasn’t his account, she couldn’t tell him. Unable to get any answers – Dave called Solve It 7.

“I just want [the account] closed for closure for me and for my family,” he says.

We called Mass DOT. The representative verified that Lori’s account was closed and that there was still money in it. She promised to call Dave directly to let him know.

“They left me a message saying that they apologize for my loss,” Dave says.

A few days later, Dave got a check for the money left in Lori’s account. That brought him the closure he and his family wanted all along.

“Without Solve It 7, I’d still be in limbo,” Dave says. “I appreciate all the work that you’ve done and closed my issue.”

Dave says he’s always reminding people to get tested for colon cancer. It’s a way to honor his sister.

