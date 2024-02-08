A local woman signed up for a weight loss program. But when tragedy struck, she tried to cancel. She says that didn’t go well, so she called Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Deborah tried dieting. She tried walking more, but she just wasn’t losing weight…

“I want to lose about 20 pounds,” Deborah said.

And look like she did in old photos.

“I look great. I want to get back to there cause it felt much lighter; you feel great,” Deborah said.

So Deborah paid a med spa $1600 to start a weight loss program

“It was an injection with weight loss drugs. They give you an injection every week for 12 weeks. I was excited. I couldn’t wait to start,” Deborah said.

But before she started the program, she got a phone call that changed her life.

“My son was ill,” Deborah said.

Her son, who lives in Florida, had Covid and was put on a ventilator while hospitalized.

“I was devastated,” Deborah said.

Deborah raced to Miami to help him.

“I was just heartbroken as a mother with only one child,” Deborah said. “I was very upset. I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna lose my child. I have to do what I have to do for my child, and I have to keep going to Miami back and forth.”

She called the med spa to explain the situation

“I say I need to cancel this,” Deborah said. “I tell them I just got the news my son was sick. It’s not gonna work for me coming to the clinic once a week to get the shot. A very polite woman, she told me, ‘Okay, I have the supervisor call you.'”

But Deborah says no one ever did. So, she tried again.

“I tell them this is serious,” Deborah said.

Still no response

“I was getting upset. I was very frustrated,” Deborah said.

Deborah says she called eight times over the next week.

“It’s frustrating when you keep calling over and over again, and you have to explain yourself to whoever picks up the phone,” Deborah said. “It was ridiculous.”

Finally, she called Solve It 7.

“I’ve been watching channel seven for a long time. And I see you guys are great helping people out,” Deborah said.

We reached out to the company and left a detailed message.

We never heard anything from the med spa, but Deborah did.

“Within an hour, I received a call from the supervisor that was supposed to call me for numerous times,” Deborah said. “And then she says, ‘Oh, your money has been refunded.’ I scream top of my lungs. ‘Oh my god. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much for helping.'”

Thankfully, Deborah also tells us that her son’s condition is now improving.

