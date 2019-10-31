Some communities postpone trick-or-treating due to windy, rainy Halloween forecast

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wicked weather in New England is deterring some witches and goblins from making their appearance on Halloween.

Several communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have postponed trick-or-treating due to anticipated howling winds and lurking rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for southeastern Massachusetts from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, where gusts are expected to reach between 50 and 60 mph.

The remainder of the state is under a wind advisory from 8 p.m. to noon Friday with gusts between 40 to 50 mph.

The Bay State will experience scattered showers during the morning and into the afternoon before the rain turns to patches of drizzle by the evening.

Some people affected by a trick-or-treating postponement are disappointed.

“We’re not sugar. We won’t melt,” said Lisi Astrada whose son will have to wait until Saturday to collect candy in Swampscott.

Others are happy that the event has been postponed, including Sean Joffrion who plans to go trick-or-treating in Leominster on Saturday.

“I think it’s good because it won’t be pouring rain when we go around walking around the streets for candy,” he said. “The candy won’t get soaked.”

Interim Leominster Police Chief Michael Goldman says moving the date of trick-or-treating will help keep the residents safe.

“Branches are getting brittle. They just took a beating with some of those storms we had,” he said. “If you’re going to have 20 to 30 mile per hour winds, who needs to take the risk.”

Many communities have decided to celebrate Halloween on Thursday, including Salem where only the fireworks have been canceled.

“I’m very excited because I’m going to be a fallen angel, so I’m extremely excited to go trick-or-treating with my best friend,” trick-or-treater Allie Anderson said.

Click here for a list of trick-or-treating times in communities across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)