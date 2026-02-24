WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Parts of Massachusetts’ received three feet of snow in this week’s blizzard, causing Gov. Maura Healey to issue a travel ban for the South Coast and Cape Cod.

State police responded to dozens of vehicles that became stuck in the snow on Route 24 on Monday.

Plow drivers encouraged residents to stay home until all of the roads are cleared, saying it will take a while to make a dent in removing the multiple feet of snow.

“It’s just more of a headache having people around because one of those machines slides into a car it’s a nightmare,” said plow driver Nate Manifold. “Even though its a big heavy machine you got no traction you’re not gonna move anything so we’re slipping sliding banging into the curbs.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)