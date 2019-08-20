South Shore developer looking to build $300M ‘Wareham Park’ with casino

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Shore development partnership led by a real estate executive is proposing a $300 million-plus economic development project called Wareham Park that would include a gaming facility.

The development, which would be located on a 275-acre parcel off Glen Charlie Road just north of Route 25, would have a gaming facility that would include a state-of-the-art thoroughbred racing facility with a permanent one-mile racetrack, a multi-faceted gaming and entertainment facility, a hotel, and sports field complex, according to a release issued Tuesday by The Notos Group.

The group claims the project would generate more than $50 million in revenue for the state, more than $5 million in annual revenue for the town of Wareham, create more than 1,000 permanent jobs, and more than 1,000 construction jobs.

