Southie residents ‘disappointed’ after discovering racist messages carved into sidewalk

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bits of racist vandalism was discovered carved into a South Boston sidewalk, now, residents are demanding something be done to remove it.

The message, which includes several swastikas along with the words white power, was carved into the concrete on Old Harbor Street and many who live in the area said they have no idea how long it has been there.

“It’s disappointing. But it just proves we all have to work harder. It’s right in front of our faces and we didn’t even see it,” neighbor Arthur Churchwell said. “It’s a little discouraging.”

The city of Boston has been notified and a spokesperson said they are arranging for a public works crew to repave that section of the sidewalk.

Neighbors said this is not the first act of racism that they have encountered in the neighborhood — though it is the most overt.

“Indirect acts, sure, definitely. But I think that’s a normal experience for any person like me. It’s a typical experience for people in this country,” Churchwell said.

In a statement, Mayor Marty Walsh wrote:

“We are committed to coming together as a community to root out racism from our society, and create the systemic and lasting change we know is needed. We will not let these hurtful and traumatizing messages take us backwards in that work.”

