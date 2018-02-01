Southwick Fire: Dog tried to eat food off stove-top, hit ignition button causing fire

SOUTHWICK, MA (WHDH) — The Southwick Fire Department said a dog tried eating food off a stove-top, and ended up hitting the ignition button causing the food to ignite.

Officials said the homeowners left pancakes on their stove-top before leaving their home. That is when the family’s dog jumped up to eat the pancakes, and hit the ignition button.

Officials said the homeowner’s fire alarm went off and they arrived on scene before the flames were able to spread.

There was no significant fire damage due to the quick response by Southwick officials.

Southwick Fire shared video of the incident to serve as a reminder for homeowners to remove all items from the stove before stepping out.

They also recommend homeowners with pets or young children look into safety covers for stove controls.

