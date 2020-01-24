Special needs dog with neurological disorder in search of forever home

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A special needs dog who has a neurological disorder that makes him frequently stumble and fall is searching for a forever home.

When the East Brookfield-based Second Chance Animal Services took in Rocco last summer, he was emaciated and presented as a “clumsy young dog,” officials said.

Doctors examined Rocco and determined that he has decreased feeling in his limbs. A neurologist said the pup “has something going on in his brain” but that the condition does not appear to be progressive.

“He will need a home that understands his special needs. He will have a very hard time going up and down stairs and long walks may be challenging for him since he tends to tire out quickly,” Second Chance veterinarian Jackie Celmer said. “He just loves people and will bring a lot of joy to his lucky owner.”

Second Chance says Rocco has thrived under their care. He is said to be at a healthy weight for his pit-mix frame. Veterinarians noted that Rocco has a sensitive stomach and must keep to a special diet.

Interested adopters can meet Rocco at the Second Chance Adoption Center at 111 Young Road. For more information, call 508-867-5525 or click here.

