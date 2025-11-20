TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton woman hit a home run when she won a raffle at a baseball game.

But when she never got her prize, she took a swing at Solve It 7.

“We actually went for my son, who is autistic. He just loves the fireworks,” said Christy Williams.

Williams’ son, Adam, loves going to the ballpark.

So when the Community Autism Resource Center teamed up with the Brockton Rox in July she knew it was a night her family couldn’t miss.

“Just to see his face, to get all excited,” said Williams.

As they enjoyed the game, Williams entered a raffle and took a chance.

“I saw everybody else entering. So, I was like, why not,” said Williams.

And the gamble paid off, Williams scored $835!

“I was like, yes! I started jumping up and down. The girls were excited. If we win, I said, we can go school shopping, because this is back in July, so they’re just starting to put out back to school stuff,” said Williams.

Williams says the check should have arrived within a month. But five weeks later, she was still waiting.

“I finally called and said, hey, listen, you said to call if we haven’t received the check yet, and I haven’t received it. And they asked me to wait it out another week. So we did, and then another week became another week,” said Williams.

Months rolled by, still no check.

“I was like, are we ever going to get this? Are we not going to get this?” asked Williams.

Tired of striking out—she asked Solve It 7 to step up to plate.

“I was upset, and someone had said, reach out to Channel 7. So, I put that on my checklist,” said Williams.

We took it from there.

A Brockton Rox spokesperson said a third-party raffle organizer held up the payment.

We contacted that company.

Not long after, Williams got her check and box seats for next season.

“We’ll still go enjoy the Brockton Rox. Thank you! Like, that was super-fast. That was super awesome. Thank you so much,” said Williams.

