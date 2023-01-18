(WHDH) — A Medford woman returned from a Caribbean vacation and discovered she’d left something very valuable behind. Getting it back proved almost impossible – until Solve It 7 stepped in. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Walking on the beach, playing in the sand, splashing in the ocean — Maureen had the perfect family vacation in Aruba.

“We had a wonderful time,” Maureen said.

Until she got home and made a sickening discovery.

I left my jewelry behind. I was very panicked

What she’d forgotten to pack was worth thousands of dollars.

“It’s a bag full of jewelry. There was diamond studs and a pearl necklace,” Maureen said.

Some of the items were irreplaceable.

“It was the sentimental value,” Maureen said.

The hotel shipped the jewelry back to Maureen.

“I was very relieved, and I thought for sure that I’d have it in a couple days,” Maureen said.

But that didn’t happen.

“It was returned to Aruba. They said I didn’t fill out a form saying that was my personal jewelry, that it wasn’t something I bought,” Maureen said.

So Maureen filled out this U.S. Customs form, and her very expensive package soon made its way back to the states – only to get stuck at the delivery company’s warehouse for six months.

“It was just so stressful. I started calling every week, I call the customer service number I would email, and I was never able to get through to anybody who could give me more information. I was very frustrated,” Maureen said.

Maureen contacted Solve It 7.

“Somebody finally suggested, ‘You could call Solve It 7,'” Maureen said.

We reached out to the delivery company, and a representative told us, “We apologize for the issues.”

A few days later, things turned good as gold for Maureen.

All her missing jewelry made it home.

“I was thrilled. I couldn’t have been happier. I thought it was a lost cause. Thank you so much for all your help,” Maureen said.

