READING, MASS. (WHDH) - After a Reading man’s phone was stolen, his savings disappeared.

When the bank couldn’t help, Solve It 7 stepped in.

“It started off as a birthday party for a college friend I hadn’t seen in a while so I was excited to get down there and everything,” said Charlie Robinson.

But that excitement faded fast after Robinson’s phone was stolen in Nashville.

“I tried to go back to the bars I was at, they didn’t have it and then it kind of dawned on me that someone could have grabbed it. It really was the fear of how am I going to get home, am I going to come home to no money,” said Robinson.

Whoever stole his phone got into his banking app and changed his password and pin.

Robinson was notified by email so he immediately reported the fraud.

“I told them everything that had happened, put freezes on everything,” said Robinson.

But week after week, the thief kept draining Robinson’s account…nearly $12,000 gone in all.

“I’d go in and speak to them and then I’d come home and I’d get email and alerts saying that this transaction had been approved. I was worried that this could happen again, you know, they couldn’t protect me the first hundred times these people did XYZ, what’s going to stop them from doing it again,” said Robinson.

For months, Robinson kept asking for help.

“Going in, getting the same story every single time, never got any answers. I didn’t get really any information from them, it was kind of like a wall of silence,” said Robinson.

So, Robinson asked Solve It 7 to make some noise.

“I’ve seen your guys’ work on the news and everything, it was kind of a last-ditch effort,” said Robinson.

We contacted the bank and Robinson finally got his money back. He then closed his account.

“I’d like to thank you guys for everything you’ve done. I really don’t know where I’d be without you guys,” said Robinson.

