Springfield Public Schools’ district data was breached as a result of a cyberattack earlier this month, FBI officials told city officials on Tuesday.

“The breach appears to include student and staff information,” the district said in a statement. “The full extent of exactly what information was breached and where the information has been leaked remains under investigation.”

Officials said it was possible, but not confirmed, that the information included staff Social Security numbers.

“The district has been working proactively since last week to expedite free credit monitoring services for all district personnel and remains committed to making that available as quickly as possible,” the district said. “Staff will be notified with steps on how to sign up for the monitoring as soon as it becomes available.”

The district said it “is not common practice” to include student Social Security information in student data files.