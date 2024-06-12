BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum got some support from his hometown team Tuesday as the St. Louis Cardinals wore his jersey during warmups before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tatum was born in St. Louis in 1998. Seven years into his NBA career, his eponymous Jayson Tatum Foundation remains headquartered in the city.

With Tatum and the Celtics facing the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, the Cardinals shared photos of their players and their green and white jerseys on social media.

“Repping the hometown kid,” the Cardinals said.

Tatum and his teammates are set to take the court in Dallas Wednesday night for Game 3 of this year’s finals series.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

While he eyes his own championship, Tatum recently said he is also cheering on NHL player Matthew Tkachuk.

Tatum and Tkachuk attended the same high school in St. Louis. A familiar foe of Boston Bruins fans, Tkachuk is now playing in the Stanley Cup Finals with the Florida Panthers.

“[I’ve been] trying to learn and understand the rules in the game of hockey more and more,” Tatum said this week. “…I’m extremely happy for him and his family. Hopefully they win it all.”

Tkachuk on Friday said he has also been watching Celtics games and cheering on Tatum.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)