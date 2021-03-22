Stadiums welcome back fans, gathering limits increase as Mass. moves into next phase

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts moved into the final phase of the state’s reopening plan Monday.

As part of Phase 4, Step 1, indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks are permitted to operate at a strict 12 percent capacity limit after submitting a plan to the Department of Public Health.

The first Boston Bruins game fans could watch at the TD Garden was supposed to be Tuesday but was pushed back to Thursday as several players are in COVID-19 protocol.

Fans will be able to go to the TD Garden to watch the Boston Celtics on March 29 and to Fenway Park to watch the Red Sox for their home open on April 1.

Gathering limits for event venues and in public settings increased to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards remained at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people.

Additionally, dance floors are now allowed at weddings and other events only, and overnight summer camps are permitted to operate this coming summer.

Exhibition and convention halls may also begin to operate, following gatherings limits and event protocols.

Other Phase IV sectors must continue to remain closed.

Outdoor dining can also resume Monday in Boston, except for in the North End. Those restaurants will have to wait until next week.

“I’m very optimistic,” said Francisco Graceffa of Dolce Vita Ristorante. “I hope things move in the right direction. Everybody’s getting vaccinated, like even me.”

The Mass. travel order was also be replaced with a travel advisory on Monday.

The new travel advisory urges all persons entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival if they have been out of the state for 24 hours or more.

The advisory does not apply to anyone in the following categories:

Anyone who is returning to Massachusetts after an absence of fewer than 24 hours.

Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts.

Workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions (as specified by the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) while they are commuting to or from or while at work.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated (i.e. who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 14 days or more ago and who do not have symptoms).

Travelers are additionally encouraged to consult and follow the CDC’s guidelines and requirements for travel.

