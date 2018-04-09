Stanley Cup Playoffs: Boston Bruins-Toronto Maple Leafs 1st round schedule announced

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs will rekindle a longstanding rivalry on Thursday when the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs begins in Boston.

Boston enters postseason play as the second overall seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto earned the seventh seed.

The two Original Six clubs last met in the 2013 playoffs, with the Bruins emerging as winners in seven games.

Here’s a look at the first-round schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, April 12 at 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – NESN, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

Game 2: Saturday, April 14 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – NBC, CBC, TVA

Game 3: Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. (Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON) – NESN, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m. (Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON) – NESN, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

Game 5: Saturday April 21 at TBD (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – TBD

Game 6: Monday, April 23 at TBD (Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON) – TBD

Game 7: Wednesday, April 25 at TBD (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – TBD

