DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The state confirmed in a hearing Tuesday that the federal investigation into Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s death is over.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Karen Read’s defense team presented their motion to dismiss the charges against her — less than a month before Read’s retrial is set to start.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan asked for a gag order in the case. He wants the judge to prevent lawyers on both sides from speaking to the media. Brennan fears any more interviews could taint the jury pool.

“There needs to be a sanction to stop violations of protective orders and violations of the rules of trying to convince the public before trial about a certain sides position,” Brennan said.

The defense then admitted to the judge that one of its recent motions did not comply with a protective order, and included a text from disgraced Massachusetts State Police investigator Michael Proctor. The defense says it was a mistake.

“It was neither intentional nor willful. It was an oversight, not an attempt to float any rules of this court. And while I do ask the court to take my word for that, I do also submit that there was evidence to back up that word,” said defense attorney David Yannetti.

Ahead of the hearing, several new documents were filed. The prosecution provided a list of items they have turned over to Read’s defense team, including a number of emails sent to Brennan.

In another filing, a computer expert hired by the defense asked that new video be preserved. It apparently shows a new angle of Read’s SUV entering the Canton Police Department.

Read walked into court Tuesday greeted by dozens of supporters. Many of them were holding signs.

Read faces three charges — including second-degree murder — in the death of O’Keefe, who was her boyfriend. Prosecutors claim Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die outside the home of another Boston police officer in January 2022.

Her defense team claims she is being framed.

The retrial is scheduled to begin April 1.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)