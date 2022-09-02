BOSTON (WHDH) - State lawmakers have scheduled a second hearing on state MBTA oversight days after the Federal Transit Administration released a scathing report on the T’s operations, calling into question its prioritization of long-term projects over day-to-day safety and maintenance.

“We’ve been disturbed and disappointed to read the contents of the Safety Management Inspection of the Federal Transit Administration,” said state Sen. Mike Barrett and Rep. Jeff Roy, Senate and House Chairs of the Joint Legislative Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy. The legislators questioned whether “the DPU is motivated enough, independent enough, big enough, focused enough, and expert enough.”

The committee will hold its hearing in early October.

