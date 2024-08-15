SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem will soon be home to a new offshore wind terminal.

The site of a former polluted coal plant will be made into a clean energy center, according to state officials at a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

“The turbines assembled here are going to be out there, powering homes and businesses across Massachusetts and beyond,” said Gov. Maura Healey.

Working to support clean energy initiatives, Crowley — an energy solution company — will develop the Salem Offshore Wind Terminal.

“This means a new wave of careers, vessels, and technology for our people and our communities,” said Thomas B. Crowley Jr., chairman and CEO of Crowley.

The facility will make the turbines before they’re brought out and constructed in the ocean.

“One day soon, you’re going to turn on your lights and you’ll be drawing from clean sourced electricity generated by turbines assembled in Salem,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said.

The industry saw some setbacks in recent weeks, including part of a Vineyard Wind turbine blade falling into the ocean last month. Pieces of debris have been washing up on local beaches ever since.

“We’ve certainly heard people try to knock this industry, but make no mistake — we are not going backward. We are going forward,” Healey said.

The new terminal is expected to open in January 2026.

