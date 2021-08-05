PHILLIPSTON, Mass. (AP) — Two people have died in a wrong-way crash on Route 2 in Phillipston, Massachusetts State Police said.

Reports of a driver heading west in the eastbound lanes came in to state police just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Minutes later, police received a report of a head-on collision on the eastbound side. Route 2 goes from a divided highway to an undivided highway with one lane in each direction in that area.

A car and a small SUV were involved. The SUV left the roadway, went over the guardrail and down an embankment where it hit a tree and burst into flames, police said.

The 24-year-old Athol woman driving the car and the 26-year-old Westford man driving the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. No names were released.

The crash remains under investigation.

