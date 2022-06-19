YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police cruiser was struck by a drunk driver on Sunday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

According to State Police, the trooper was parked in the breakdown lane of Route 6 East shortly before 2:00 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle that had swerved out of its’ lane.

Officials said the trooper was wearing his seatbelt and that both he and the female driver of the vehicle were transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the woman was operating under the influence whens she collided with the stationary cruiser.

The woman, whose name has not been released, will be summoned to appear in court for OUI charges, according to State Police.

