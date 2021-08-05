WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a cab driver reported she was shot at in the Ted Williams Tunnel Thursday night.

Around 6:20 p.m. the cab driver told a trooper stationed along the Massachusetts Turnpike that a man had brandished a gun and shot at her and then fled the area westbound, according to Mass. State Police.

The trooper noted that a window on her car had been smashed.

About 30 minutes later, a Westboro police officer noticed a car matching the suspect vehicle’s description and pulled the driver over outside Harry’s Restaurant.

“We saw them pull this guy out of the car down there and handcuffed him and searched the car,” said witness Alan Henry. “It seemed like it was something pretty serious.”

Nearly a dozen cruisers responded to the scene though no firearm was found on his person or in his car.

Investigators say that the evidence suggests that the man may have made an obscene gesture at the cab from his vehicle while both were driving. So far, he has not been placed under arrest and officers say he has been cooperative. What led up to that is still under investigation.

State police are continuing to search for ballistics evidence. Though, they are not saying the damage was caused by gunfire they are also not ruling it out.

No injuries were reported and no further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)