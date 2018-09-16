State police investigating fatal crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Springfield early Sunday morning that claimed the life of a Longmeadow woman.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident about 1 a.m. on Route 91 Southbound, found a 2003 Ford Taurus crashed into a concrete barrier, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver, a 64-year-old woman, struck a concrete barrier, spun out and hit another.

She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services are investigating the cause of this crash.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)