MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a tractor-trailer crashed on the Mass Pike in Millbury.

The crash, which occurred just before Exit 11, prompted the closure of the right travel lane. There were no reported injuries.

The clean-up effort is expected to take several hours.

#MAtraffic TT-unit Crash, I-90 EB in #Millbury, just prior to x.11. Right lane is closed, no injuries. Recovery will take 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/pOo9ATZjVu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 2, 2018

