STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded to a tractor-trailer rollover accident in Sturbridge Friday afternoon.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, which was transporting cardboard,, was trapped inside the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

The crash occurred on Route 84 near Exit 1.

Additional information was not immediately available.

#Sturbridge Rt 84 exit 1 TT rolled over into infield trapping the operator. Unkn injuries. No fuel leak. Trailer carrying cardboard. @MassDOT, Sturbridge Fire & Sturbridge Service Towing on scene. #MAtraffic getting by. pic.twitter.com/ZG4eNiebwj — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 22, 2018

