DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police Det. Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik returned to the witness stand Thursday after an intense day of testimony in the Karen Read murder trial Wednesday.

Bukhenik, who served as one of the primary investigators in the Read case, faced cross examination after he recalled interviewing Read at her father’s home just hours after John O’Keefe’s body was found on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

In earlier testimony, he also displayed the clothing O’Keefe wore when he died, prompting emotional responses from some in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

O’Keefe was dating Read when he died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death during a party inside the Albert home.

On Wednesday, Bukhenik said Read told him she and O’Keefe had got into a fight about what she fed his niece and nephew for breakfast on Jan. 28, the morning before O’Keefe died.

The pair later went to a local bar where video showed them getting along well. Bukhenik said Read drank heavily, having a total of nine drinks that night.

After bar-hopping, Read and O’Keefe traveled to the Albert home.

Bukhenik said Read told him she dropped O’Keefe off at the party at the Alberts’ house but did not see O’Keefe go inside. Bukhenik said Read told investigators she made a three point turn and left the scene.

Prosecutors presented video showing Read’s car after O’Keefe died and Bukhenik testified there was visible damage on her right rear tail light.

Prosecutors also showed video from earlier on the morning of Jan. 29 when Read backed her car out of a garage at O’Keefe’s home and appeared to have hit O’Keefe’s vehicle in the area of her right rear tail light.

The defense insists Read’s tail light broke when she hit O’Keefe’s car, rather than when she allegedly hit O’Keefe.

But Bukhenik on Wednesday testified he saw no damage to O’Keefe’s car and saw no evidence of shattered plastic on the ground in the garage.

Yuriy Bukhenik resumes testimony

Court proceedings resumed near 9 a.m. Thursday.

After a lengthy sidebar, Bukhenik faced new questioning beginning near 9:15 a.m.

Bukhenik recalled his investigation, saying he and Trooper Michael Proctor returned to the Albert home on Feb. 3, days after O’Keefe died, to do a secondary search for evidence after recent snowfall melted.

Proctor has been the subject of questions from Read’s defense as attorneys seek to bolster their allegations of a cover-up and frame job. He has not testified so far in the trial.

On Thursday, Bukhenik said he and Proctor found O’Keefe’s baseball hat, a drinking glass straw, and pieces of red and clear plastic in the Alberts’ yard during their secondary search on Feb. 3.

Bukhenik shared photos of the evidence and then showed O’Keefe’s actual baseball hat to the jury, prompting more tears from members of O’Keefe’s family.

As testimony continued, the jury heard an audio recording of Read speaking to Bukhenik as she was booked after her arrest. In the audio, she appeared to say police should be going after the Alberts.

“We’re all in on the same joke, right?” she adds. “My tail light is cracked and John is just pulverized.”

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally started to ask Bukhenik about DNA evidence. But, after a sidebar, he abruptly ended his questions and defense attorney Alan Jackson began his cross examination.

On cross examination, Bukhenik admitted he initially suspected O’Keefe died after a physical altercation. He said he suspected he had been struck with a cocktail glass as a result of a domestic dispute.

Bukhenik said investigators did not feel it was necessary to secure the house as a crime scene, though. He said he knew how to secure the house, if needed. But he said authorities were following the evidence when they decided to interview Jennifer McCabe, who was at the scene when O’Keefe was found, and who had been at the party at the Alberts’ house the previous night.

Bukhenik said he did not find it suspicious that Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz discovered a piece of tail light plastic at the crime scene even after the Canton Police Department recused itself from the case.

Proceedings in the trial ended for the day near 12 p.m.

With no proceedings scheduled on Friday, Bukhenik is expected to return to the witness stand on Monday.

