State police searching for man who exposed himself to woman while jogging in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a jogger who allegedly exposed himself to a woman as she ran by him on Memorial Drive in Cambridge last week.

The woman told troopers that she was getting a run in on July 18 near Vassar Street when the man indecently exposed himself to her around 7:30 a.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police say the woman pursued the man and attempted to physically detain him while calling for help but he reportedly resisted and fled the area on Amesbury Street.

The man is described as white, with a heavy build, short dark-colored hair, and a receding hairline. He was said to be wearing black and grey running clothes and black running shoes with white soles.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured video of the moments that followed the incident, showing the suspect pass the woman before she chases after him.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact trooper Martin Concannon at 617-727-6780.

