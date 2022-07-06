NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police trainee is expected to recover after his firearm accidentally went off, injuring him Wednesday morning.

State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said a trainee at the State Police Academy in New Braintree suffered a “non-life threatening injury” to his leg when he accidentally discharged his gun while holstering it during a training exercise.

The trainee was reportedly conscious and alert afterwards, Procopio said. He was immediately treated by medical staff before he was taken to a local hospital.

The incident will be investigated by the Division of Standards and Training and officials said the man would resume training Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)