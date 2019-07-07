State police: Woman in ‘grave condition’ after near-drowning at Hull beach

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman in her 60s was rushed to the hospital after she nearly drowned at a beach in Hull Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to Nantasket beach around 2 p.m. for reports of a drowning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The woman was rushed to South Shore Hospital in “grave condition.”

No other information has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

