State prisons placed in lockdown after 3 inmates die at Mass. Treatment Center in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Massachusetts state prisons have been placed in lockdown after a third inmate died Saturday of COVID-19 at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater.

The inmate, identified as a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, was being treated for the coronavirus when he died at the hospital, officials said.

As of Sunday, Massachusetts health officials said they’ve confirmed 12,500 cases of the virus and 231 deaths since the pandemic started.

