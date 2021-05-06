State sues marketing firm for role in opioid crisis

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ top prosecutor on Thursday sued a global marketing company that she alleges played a role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

State Attorney General Maura Healey said Publicis Health designed and deployed unfair and deceptive marketing schemes to help Purdue Pharma, a Connecticut drug maker, sell OxyContin, a powerful and addictive prescription painkiller.

In a suit filed in Boston, she alleges that the New York-based firm was paid more than $50 million to develop marketing strategies to get doctors to prescribe Purdue Pharma’s opioids to more patients, in higher doses and for longer periods of time while the epidemic was raging.

The work included creating sales training materials and emails and other information distributed to prescribers to “humanize” the OxyContin brand, Healey said.

“As a result, patients in Massachusetts suffered, overdosed, and died, while Publicis collected tens of millions of dollars,” she said.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Publicis Groupe, a global marketing firm based in Paris, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Healey was among the attorneys general who recently reached a $573 million settlement with McKinsey & Company for advising Purdue on how to boost OxyContin sales. She was also the first state attorney general to sue members of the family that owns Purdue Pharma.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)