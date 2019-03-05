State’s 10th recreational marijuana shop to open Wednesday

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Another recreational marijuana shop will begin selling pot in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
The Cannabis Control Commission issued a notice on Friday authorizing Sanctuary Medicinals, of Gardner, to begin retail operations.
Those hoping to purchase marijuana from the shop at 16 Pearson Blvd. need to make a reservation before arriving.
The location marks the tenth retail shop to open in the Bay State since November.
Other retail locations include Fall River, Salem, Leicester, Northampton, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Easthampton.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)