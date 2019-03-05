State’s 10th recreational marijuana shop to open Wednesday

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Another recreational marijuana shop will begin selling pot in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The Cannabis Control Commission issued a notice on Friday authorizing Sanctuary Medicinals, of Gardner, to begin retail operations.

Today @MA_Cannabis issued notices authorizing Sanctuary Medicinals to commence adult-use operations – retail in Gardner, and cultivation and product manufacturing in Littleton – in three calendar days (Tuesday, 3/5) or later. More information: https://t.co/EdC4fpsOUu — Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (@MA_Cannabis) March 1, 2019

Those hoping to purchase marijuana from the shop at 16 Pearson Blvd. need to make a reservation before arriving.

The location marks the tenth retail shop to open in the Bay State since November.

Other retail locations include Fall River, Salem, Leicester, Northampton, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Easthampton.

